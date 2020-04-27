960 WELI · New Haven's News, Weather & Traffic Station

Listen
On-Air
The Vinnie Penn Project
Coach
Glenn Beck
The Financial Exchange
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
The Financial Exchange
America Now w/ Buck Sexton
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis
Coast to Coast AM
This Morning With Gordon Deal
At Home with Gary Sullivan
Podcasts
The Vinnie Penn Project
Vinnie Penn Poemcast
High School Sports
Strictly High School
Community Access
The Local Spotlight
Fresh Ice
Saturday Morning Sports Show With Coach
More Podcasts
Newsroom
Election HQ
National News
Sports
Politics
Weird News
Connect
Connecticut Storm Center
High School Sports
Events
Photos
Trending HQ
The Husky HQ
Community Access
Big Y Love for Local
Careers
Amazon/Google
960 WELI Newsletter
CT Recovers
CTDealHunter.com
Healing Connecticut
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on 960 WELI, Get Results
On Air
6:00 AM
The Vinnie Penn Project
Up Next
9:00 AM
Glenn Beck
Full Schedule
NFL: Jameis Winston Signs with Saints; NBA Will Open Training Facilities
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
Meet China! A Playful and Easy Going Kitty Ready for Adoption!
Apr 26, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Meet Ma Cherie! 10 Yr old Poodle/Bichon Frise Looking for Her Forever Home!
Apr 26, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Help With Your Bills
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
We Are Connecticut Strong
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Hamden, CT
40°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
Food & Face Mask Distribution at Rentschler Field
Apr 26, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Interview with Jason Jakubowski of Foodshare, How YOU can help!
Apr 24, 2020
Podcasts
The Vinnie Penn Project
The Glenn Beck Program
Community Access
People and Pets
View More Podcasts
Shows
The Vinnie Penn Project
The Glenn Beck Program
The Financial Exchange
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
This Morning With Gordon Deal
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
Events
View More
Concerts
Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons
Sat May 23 2020
Concerts
Big and Rich at Mohegan Sun April 10th!
Thu Sep 03 2020
Concerts
Toby Keith at Mohegan Sun
Sun Sep 06 2020
960 WELI ·
New Haven's News, Weather & Traffic Station
Listen Now on iHeartRadio